Chiefs Lose Sixth Straight; Fall, 7-3, to Dragons

Published on June 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Three home runs from Dayton handed the Chiefs a 7-3 loss, pushing Peoria's losing streak to a season-long six games on Friday night at Dozer Park.

Peoria drops to 32-35 overall and records its first loss in the first game of the second half of the High-A season.

Dayton took the game's first lead for the fourth time of the series. Kien Vu blasted a two-run homer to left-center field, scoring Jacob Friend to make it 2-0 in the first inning.

Peoria responded in the bottom half when Cade McGee launched an opposite-field home run to right, cutting its deficit to 2-1.

In the second, the Dragons answered with another long ball, this time in solo fashion from Alfredo Alcantara, and a sacrifice fly from Friend to score Ariel Almonte and make it 4-1.

Peoria scored a run in the bottom of the fourth when Won-Bin Cho doubled in Jalin Flores after his leadoff triple to shorten its deficit to 4-2.

Chiefs starter Leonel Sequera departed after five innings, allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six.

Bobby Olson took over in the sixth and surrendered a leadoff blast to right from Victor Acosta, putting the Dragons ahead 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Peoria loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk and two singles. Two straight outs were recorded before Cho walked in Christian Martin to make it 5-3, however Anyelo Encarnación flied out, and all three runners were left stranded.

The Dragons went ahead 6-3 in the eighth when Diego Omana recorded his third hit of the night on an infield single, bringing in Alcantara.

Dayton added another insurance run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from John Michael Faile, lengthening its lead to 7-3.

Peoria left 10 men on base, going 2-12 with runners in scoring position while Dayton went 1-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight on.

Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a belt buckle in celebration of Ag night. Festivities include a petting zoo at Dozer Park. The Chiefs will wear their specialty Peoria Pork Tenderloins jerseys for the first time this season. Postgame fireworks will light up the night sky for the third consecutive night.

Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Fans can watch the game on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app, or listen on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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