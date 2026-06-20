Lake County Captains to Host Dinner and Meet-And-Greet Event with Cleveland Baseball Legend Kenny Lofton Presented by Minutemen

Published on June 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains are excited to announce a dinner and meet-and-greet event with six-time MLB All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Kenny Lofton presented by Minutemen on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For $54.99, fans can purchase a ticket package that includes a dinner and access to a meet-and-greet event with the Cleveland Baseball legend and longtime fan favorite. Tickets are available for purchase using this link

Lofton set a Cleveland franchise record with 452 career stolen bases, batting .300 and ranking 10th in franchise history with 1,512 hits across parts of 10 seasons (1992-96, 1998-2001, 2007). During his time with Cleveland, he led the American League in stolen bases for five consecutive seasons from 1992 through 1996, leading MLB in steals in 1993 (70), 1994 (60), and 1996 (Cleveland-record 75).

In 1995, Lofton played an integral role in Cleveland winning its first American League pennant in 41 years, batting .310 with an MLB-best 13 triples and an American League-best 54 stolen bases. 12 years later, after being acquired by the club midseason, he helped guide Cleveland to the 2007 American League Championship Series at the age of 40.

Lofton was eventually inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame in 2010.

First pitch for Lake County's game versus the Dayton Dragons is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The Captains will celebrate Random Jersey Night at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Fleece Blanket presented by Stanley Steemer. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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