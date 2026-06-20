Dragons Blast 3 More Home Runs in 7-3 Win at Peoria to Start Second Half Season

Published on June 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill. -The Dayton Dragons continued to pile up home runs at record pace on Friday night as they hit three more on the way to defeating the Peoria Chiefs 7-3 in the first game of the Second Half season. The Dragons, who clinched a first half division title on Thursday, have hit 32 home runs in their last 10 games, winning nine of the 10.

Jacob Friend, who hit two home runs and drove in a team record-tying eight runs in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, had another good game on Friday. Friend went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI, and three stolen bases.

The Dragons are on a current pace to finish the season with 177 home runs, far above the club record total of 152 set in 2022.

Recap: For the third straight game, the Dragons hit a home run in the top of the first inning and scored multiple runs in the inning. On Friday, Kien Vue belted a two-run shot in the first to give the Dragons an early 2-0 lead. The homer was Vu's 12th of the year and his second of the series in Peoria.

In the second inning, Alfredo Alcantara matched Vu with his 12th homer of the season, a solo blast to left field to make it 3-0. Later in the same inning, Ariel Almonte walked, went to second on Diego Omana's single, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on Jacob Friend's sacrifice fly to give the Dragons a 4-1 lead.

Peoria could never get closer than two runs the rest of the night. They cut the Dragons lead to 4-2 with a run in the fourth, but the Dragons got a sixth inning home run from Victor Acosta, his third of the season, to make it 5-2.

Peoria scored one more time in the seventh to make it 5-3, but the Dragons added single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to post their sixth straight win.

Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz produced his eighth straight start of at least five innings. Cruz (2-1) worked five and two-thirds, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts to earn the win. His strikeout total tied a career high.

Trent Hodgdon worked the final two and one-third innings for the Dragons to earn his third save. Hodgdon entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh and got the final out to strand all three runners, then closed out the game without allowing a run.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Friend and Omana each had three.

Notes: The Dragons have hit 14 home runs in the first four games of the series at Peoria and outscored the Chiefs 38-7...In winning nine of their last 10 games, the Dragons have outscored their opponents 97-29.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-0, 40-27) will continue the series with the Chiefs (0-1, 32-35) in Peoria on Saturday night at 8:05 pm (EDT) with the second game of the Second Half season and game five of the six-game series. Jose Montero (3-0, 2.87) will start for Dayton against Peoria's Jacob Odle (1-1, 5.40).

The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, June 23 vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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