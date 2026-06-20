Fort Wayne Drops Longest Game in Two Years to South Bend

Published on June 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 7-6 in 11 innings to the South Bend Cubs (Cubs affiliate) Friday night, opening up the second half of the Midwest League season.

In their second extra-inning game in as many days, and their first 11-inning game since 2024, the Fort Wayne (0-1, 27-40) were on the wrong side of a comeback Friday night.

The 'Caps scored five runs on four hits in the first inning. Kasen Wells opened up the scoring with an inside-the-park home run. It is the first inside-the-park home run by the TinCaps hitter since Jackson Merrill rounded the bases on May 30, 2023, against South Bend. Wells' first High-A home run is his first since July 30, 2025.

Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 16 Padres prospect) roped a two-run double to right field four batters later, before Zach Evans and Jack Costello each connected on RBI knocks to round out the scoring.

South Bend (40-23) scored a pair without a base hit in the third inning. Josiah Harthorn added a double in the fifth inning before a fielder's choice off the bat of Miguel Useche.

Designated hitter Ty Southisene (No. 24 Cubs prospect) tied the game with a two-run single in the eighth before bringing home the game-winning run on an RBI single in the top of the 11th.

Left-handed pitcher Jackson Brockett tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out three before Ethan Bell earned the win with his longest outing of the season, not allowing a hit and striking out four across 2 1/3 innings.

Next Game: Saturday, June 20 vs. South Bend (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Matthew Boyd

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.