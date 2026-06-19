Cubs Swept in Doubleheader by TinCaps 4-3, 5-2

Published on June 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The first-half Midwest League West Division champion South Bend Cubs will close half number-one with 39 wins. That still matches the most by a South Bend Cubs team in the first-half since 2017, but South Bend dropped Thursday's doubleheader to the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field in a sweep. The Cubs lost game one 4-3 in extra innings, finishing in eight frames. Game two went to the TinCaps 5-2.

Fort Wayne's best offensive frames came when it mattered most, as the TinCaps walked-off the Cubs via a Jack Costello infield single in the 8th inning of game one. Game two featured a four-run rally by the TinCaps in the 6th inning, that put South Bend's backs against the wall down to their final three outs.

In both games, Fort Wayne scored first. Each game, it was a singular run in the 2nd inning. Fort Wayne utilized an infield single by Kasen Wells to go up 1-0 in game one. Thanks to a good response from Cubs starter Mason McGwire, as well as lefty Cole Reynolds, it stayed a one-run deficit until the 6th inning.

Justin Stransky gave South Bend the lead thanks to a two-run single in the 6th, and the Cubs held their first lead of the game. The offensive rally was immediately answered by the TinCaps though, as Jake Cunningham launched a solo home run, his 14th of the season, and sixth against the Cubs. Tied at 2-2, the Cubs played in extra innings for the first time this season, and went to the 8th.

In extras, South Bend plated their courtesy runner Josiah Hartshorn via a wild pitch. Up 3-2, it was Fort Wayne's turn with a man at second base.

The TinCaps pushed Kasen Wells to third base thanks to a sacrifice-bunt, and Lamar King Jr. knocked him in to tie the game. After Alex McCoy singled and Cunningham walked, Costello chopped a ball slowly to third base. With the bases loaded, Matt Halbach's toss home was late with runners moving on contact, and Fort Wayne walked-off South Bend 4-3.

After a 45-minute break, the two teams met again, and again it was Fort Wayne leading first. Both starters Carson Montgomery and Jostin Florentino worked 1-2-3 1st innings. Kavares Tears took Florentino deep in the 2nd via a solo home run for the game's first lead.

South Bend tied things up when Kane Kepley lashed a two-out single in the top of the 3rd. Thanks to a wild pick-off throw by Montgomery to first base, Kepley came all the way around to score from first, as the throw ricocheted into the Fort Wayne bullpen down the right field line.

Tied at 1-1, Matt Halbach crushed his second home run of the series and sixth of the season to give South Bend the 2-1 lead in the top of the 4th.

Florentino continued to give South Bend solid work on the mound, striking out a season-high six batters over four innings. Out of the bullpen, Brayden Spears tossed a shutout 5th inning.

The 6th was where the wheels fell off for the Cubs. After leaving runners at second and third base in the previous inning and failing to add to the lead, Fort Wayne struck with four runs, taking the 5-2 advantage.

South Bend couldn't answer back in the 7th, and the doubleheader sweep was finished to close the first-half.

South Bend and Fort Wayne will begin the second-half of the Midwest League season on Friday night with first pitch at Parkview Field set for 7:05 PM. Right-hander Koen Moreno will make the start for the Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

Cubs Swept in Doubleheader by TinCaps 4-3, 5-2 - South Bend Cubs

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