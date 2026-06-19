TinCaps Game Information: June 19 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on June 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-39, 0-0) vs. South Bend Cubs (39-23, 0-0)

Friday, June 19 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 67 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (3-1, 40.0 IP, 3.15 ERA) vs. RHP Koen Moreno (1-3, 44.1 IP, 5.08 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

PACK THE HOUSE: Fort Wayne fans packed Parkview Field Thursday night to round out the first half of the Midwest League season. The 'Caps attendance of 7,901 was the second-largest in all of Minor League Baseball. The second sellout of the season is the largest crowd of the year by over 1,300 people. It was also the largest announced attendance on a non-July 4th Thursday since 2018.

A FRESH SLATE: Friday night's game marks the beginning of the second half of the 2026 Midwest League season. Fort Wayne's last playoff berth came in the second half of the 2023 campaign, with current manager Jonathan Mathews at the helm. The TinCaps finished the 2023 second half with a 37-29 record after being 32-34 in the first half. The postseason all-star team that season featured two 'Caps, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee.

WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello put a bow on game one of Thursday's doubleheader with a walk-off infield single in the eighth inning. It's the second walk-off winner of the season for Costello, with the other being a three-run homer to defeat Dayton on May 24. The walk-off blast was the first for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin. The TinCaps had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last, which came on July 30 against Great Lakes.

EXTRA EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT: The TinCaps played an extra-inning contest for the second time this season in the first game of Thursday's twin bill. It was the team's first win in extra frames this season, with the other instance coming in a loss at home in the series finale against Beloit on May 10.

MIRALLES MAGIC: Fort Wayne right-hander Maikel Miralles tossed five scoreless innings in game one on Thursday. Miralles has gone five frames one other time this season, on May 13 on the road against Cedar Rapids. The 20-year-old allowed two hits in his 11th start of the campaign, and his best since he struck out a career-high 9 batters in the home opener on April 7 against Lansing.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy gave Fort Wayne the lead for good with his two-run single in the sixth inning in game two on Thursday. The 2024 undrafted free agent launched his 11th home run of the season in Tuesday's series opener. It was McCoy's first round-tripper since May 29 at Four Winds Field in the 9th inning of a 9-8 comeback win against the Cubs. The No. 19 Padres prospect had not homered in back-to-back series, with the 13-game skid being the longest stretch without a long ball for him this season. McCoy leads the Midwest League in doubles (21) and is tied for the lead in extra-base hits (33). He is also sixth in the league in total bases (118) and 10th in SLG (.529).

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last nine wins following Tuesday night's doubleheader sweep. The TinCaps split the first three doubleheaders that they played in this season, with the most recent one coming back on May 6 at Parkview Field against Beloit. Fort Wayne now has 18 comeback victories in 2026.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: TinCap outfielder Jake Cunningham hit his 15th home run of the season in game one of Thursday's twin bill, tying him for second in the Midwest League. Cunningham made history when he hit 3 home runs in a game on June 5 against Lake County. He became the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish this feat, being the first to do so since Robert Hassell III did so in 2021. Hassell's was the first by a TinCap since Jonathan Galvez hit three on July 22, 2010, vs. Peoria. The only Wizard to accomplish the feat was Jon Benick (July 3, 2002, vs. Quad Cities).







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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