Seven-Run Second Powers Kernels to 13-10 Win over Beloit

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Kernels erased an early 3-0 deficit with seven runs in the second inning to take a 7-3 lead they would not lose in a 13-10 win over the Sky Carp Thursday night.

For the third straight game to open the series, the Sky Carp opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Brandon Compton walked with one out. After he stole second, he scored on a Starlyn Caba RBI single to put Beloit in front 1-0. Caba then moved to second on a passed ball, to third on a balk and scored on a fielder's choice to double the lead to 2-0.

Beloit added a run in the top of the second. Caba singled, stole second and scored on an Abrahan Ramirez RBI single to push the Sky Carp lead to 3-0.

But the Kernels snatched the lead in the bottom of the second. After an Enrique Jimenez single, Caden Kendle worked a two-out walk to put two on for Jacob McCombs, who tied the game on one swing, a three-run home run to right to make it 3-3. On the next pitch, Danny De Andrade followed suit with a solo shot to left to put Cedar Rapids ahead 4-3, a lead it would not lose. The next batter, Marek Houston, singled, and behind him, a Walker Jenkins walk put two on base for Brandon Winokur, who doubled the advantage with an RBI single. With two still on the bases, Eduardo Tait punctuated the seven-run inning with a two-run double to lift Cedar Rapids in front 7-3.

The Sky Carp got a run back in the top of the third. Caba began the inning with his third single of the night and again stole second to move into scoring position for Ramirez, who plated Caba for the second time with an RBI single to drop the Cedar Rapids edge to 7-4.

The Kernels punched back in the bottom of the fifth. Winokur led off the inning with a double and scored a batter later on a Tait RBI single. With Tait aboard, walks to Jay Thomason and Kendle loaded the bases for McCombs, who drove in two more with a two-run single into center to grow the Cedar Rapids to 10-4.

In the top of the seventh, Beloit got back on the board. A Dillon Head double followed by a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs before a 36-minute rain delay. After the delay, Cody Schrier worked a bases-loaded walk to force in a run and make it 10-5.

Cedar Rapids got some big insurance in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, a walk, and a catcher's interference put two on for Tait, who lined a three-run home run to right to balloon the advantage to 13-5.

And it turned out that swing would be the difference. Beloit scored five runs in the top of the ninth, but it was not enough to come all the way back in the 13-10 Kernels win.

The victory improves the Kernels to 31-33 to end the first half of the season. The records reset to 0-0 for the start of the second half on Friday. Garrett Horn gets the start for the Kernels opposite Nate Payne at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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