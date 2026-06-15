Day Off Sees Several Roster Moves

Published on June 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C/OF Khadim Diaw has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. OF Walker Jenkins, who is on the 7-day IL with AAA St. Paul, has had his rehab assignment transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. OF Graham Brown has been transferred from AAA St. Paul to Cedar Rapids. RHP Yehizon Sanchez has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita. C Enrique Jimenez has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. OF Caden Kendle has been activated from the 7-day. Jenkins will wear #23, Brown will wear #4, Jimenez will wear #44 and Kindle will wear #5. All four are active immediately. Additionally, INF Rayne Doncon has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left shoulder strain, and INF Andy Lugo has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left quad strain. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with ten on the injured list and one on MiLB rehab.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Beloit Tuesday at 6:05.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2026

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