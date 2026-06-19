Dragons Win First Game in Peoria, Need One More Win for First Half Division Title

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons won the first game of their doubleheader tonight at Peoria against the Peoria Chiefs, 3-1. The Dragons also got the loss by Lake County that Dayton needed in the Captains doubleheader at Great Lakes, as Lake County lost game one 5-4 in eight innings. That cuts the Dragons magic number to clinch the division title to one.

The Dragons now control their own fate. A Dayton win in game two of the doubleheader tonight at Peoria would allow the Dragons to claim the Midwest League East Division First Half title. The game is expected to begin at approximately 8:35 pm EDT.

You can hear the game on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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