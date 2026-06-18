Donatos Movie Night Returns to Day Air Ballpark Friday, July 31

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Families are invited to experience a movie night unlike any other when Donatos Movie Night returns to Day Air Ballpark on Friday, July 31, featuring Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch (PG) on the ballpark's spectacular 2,000-square-foot HD video board.

Gates open at 6:00 pm, with the movie beginning at 7:30 pm. Families are invited to bring a blanket and find a spot in the outfield grass to enjoy a night of fun at the ballpark.

A Movie Experience Unlike Any Other

The fun begins well before showtime. Guests can meet Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, enjoy interactive games and activities for kids, and enter raffles for exciting Dragons, Donatos, and Lilo & Stitch -themed prizes. A variety of ballpark favorites, including fresh Donatos pizza, will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

How to Get Tickets

Fans can receive up to five FREE tickets to Donatos Movie Night by ordering a pizza from any participating Dayton-area Donatos location between July 1 and July 30, 2026. Each qualifying carryout or delivery order includes a special box-top form that can be redeemed for tickets. Now through July 26, 2026, fans can also receive a box-top form by purchasing a Donatos pizza at Day Air Ballpark during any Dayton Dragons home game.

The completed form can either be emailed to the Dragons, dropped off at the Day Air Ballpark box office or fans can complete the form to claim tickets online through the Dragons website.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind family experience featuring a Disney favorite, exciting activities, great prizes, and delicious pizza all in the Heart of the Water Street District at Day Air Ballpark.

Visit www.daytondragons.com/movienight for more information and frequently asked questions about the event.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

Donatos Movie Night Returns to Day Air Ballpark Friday, July 31 - Dayton Dragons

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