Odle's Six No-Hit Frames Lead Chiefs to Shutout Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Behind Jacob Odle's six no-hit scoreless innings and three home runs, the Chiefs snapped a six-game skid with a 6-0 shutout, one-hit victory on Saturday night at Dozer Park.

Peoria's victory marks its first win of the series and of the second half of the season.

In the fourth, the Chiefs took their first lead of the series on a Jack Gurevitch leadoff solo home run to right-center, making it 1-0.

The sixth inning featured three additional runs for Peoria.

Anyelo Encarnación sent a leadoff opposite-field solo homer to right, extending the Chiefs' lead to 2-0.

Jalin Flores sent a line drive to right-center, legging out an RBI triple to bring in Gurevitch and lengthening the advantage to 3-0.

Finally, Josh Kross doubled in Flores to put the Chiefs in front 4-0.

Odle was dominant, allowing no hits and no runs while walking four and striking out eight in six innings to earn the win.

After a leadoff single by José Suárez in the seventh, Cameron Nickens blasted a two-run homer to give the Chiefs a 6-0 lead.

The Chiefs carried the no hitter through the first out of the seventh, when Peyton Stovall laced a single into shallow right field. It turned out to be Dayton's only hit of the game.

Jason Savacool, Nolan Sparks and Christian Worley combined for three scoreless innings of one-hit baseball to end the contest.

Sunday's series finale is set for 2:05 p.m.

Celebrate Father's Day with Grand Slam Sunday, featuring $5 tickets for kids 12 and under, postgame autographs and a chance to run the bases and play catch after the game.

Tickets are available on PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Fans can watch on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app or listen to the game at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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