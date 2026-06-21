Fort Wayne Comes From Behind to Steal a Saturday Night Victory

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps put together another comeback in their 3-2 win over the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne (28-40, 1-1) got a quality start from right-hander Abraham Parra in the win. Parra tossed six innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four in his 12th start of the campaign.

Left-hander Javier Chacon fired two hitless innings in relief of Parra. Chacon hasn't allowed a run in four of his six appearances in June, and he punched out two batters in five of his six outings this month. Sidewinder Clay Edmondson slammed the door shut for his 11th save of the season, retiring the side in order in the ninth. Edmondson ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in saves this season.

All three TinCap runs came with two outs in the eighth inning. Center fielder Kasen Wells tied the contest with a two-run single before he came around to score one batter later on an RBI base hit from Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect). Saturday marked the 10th straight come-from-behind win for the Caps and their 19th comeback victory in 2026.

South Bend (40-24, 1-1) got four innings of work from Matthew Boyd as a part of his rehab assignment. The southpaw struck out seven of the 14 batters that he faced and didn't allow a run while giving up a pair of hits in the first frame. Both Cub runs came across in the sixth inning on an RBI triple from shortstop Ty Southisene (No. 25 Cubs prospect) and a sacrifice fly from Josiah Hartshorn (No. 7 Cubs prospect).

Next Game: Sunday, June 21 vs South Bend (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Cubs Probable Starter: TBD

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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