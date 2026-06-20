Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (8:05 PM at Peoria)

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 20, 2026 l Game # 68 (2)

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 8:05 pm (EDT)

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (1-0, 40-27) at Peoria Chiefs (0-1, 32-35)

RH Jose Montero (3-0, 2.87) vs. RH Jacob Odle (1-1, 5.40)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the second game of the Second Half season. This is also the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 4, Peoria 0.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 7, Peoria 3. For the third straight game, the Dragons hit a home run and scored multiple runs in the top of the first inning, and had the runs they would need to win the game by the end of the second inning. Keon Vu's two-run homer in the first got the Dragons started. Alfredo Alcantara and Victor Acosta added later home runs. Jacob Friend and Diego Omana each had three hits for Dayton. Starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz matched a career high with nine strikeouts, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings. Trent Hodgdon earned the save, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have won six straight games and nine of their last 10, outscoring their opponents 97-29 in those 10 G. They are 27-13 since May 5.

The Dragons have notched their third First Half division championship in franchise history (2000-'26), joining the 2001 and '07 Dragons teams. They also earned a First Half playoff berth in 2017 by finishing in second place (playoff formats prior to 2021 awarded playoff berths for second place).

The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

As they won eight of their last nine games to close the first half and win the division title by one game, the Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. In the current series with Peoria, they have outscored the Chiefs 36-7 while hitting 14 home runs in four games.

The Dragons have hit 90 HR in 67 G, on pace to finish the year with 177 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have hit 20 home runs over their last five games and 32 over their last 10 games. Amazingly, the Dragons have hit grand slams in four of their last seven games.

The Dragons have scored 411 runs, on pace to finish the year with 810 (club record is 730 in 2000).

-- Carter Graham broke the Dragons club record for highest batting average in a First Half season at .330. Graham has also broken the club record for most grand slam home runs in a season with three. For the year, Graham has three 2-homer games and five games with at least 5 RBI. He tied the club record on May 28 for most RBI in a game with 8 (a record that was also tied on June 18 (Game 2) by Jacob Friend. Graham has four 4-hit games in 2026.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham in 43 G leads the MWL in RBI (50-12 more than any other player), extra base hits (26), and hits (55). Since 5/1, he is batting .348 (3rd in MWL), 14 HR (2nd in MWL), 1.170 OPS (2nd in MWL).

MWL Leading Dragons: Carlos Sanchez leads the MWL in hits...Carter Graham is tied for first in RBI...Graham is second in the MWL in slugging and OPS...Graham and Alfredo Duno are tied for second in home runs. Reds Organization Leading Dragons: Graham leads the Reds org in RBI, OPS, and On-Base percentage...Jacob Friend leads the org in slugging percentage...Carlos Sanchez leads in runs scored.

--Kien Vu is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 9-14). In 6 games, Vu batted .391 with 3 home runs, 6 RBI, 5 stolen bases (including a game-winning steal of home) with an OPS of 1.403. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He went 2-0 and allowed only one run in 11 innings.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 19 G is batting .365 (27 for 74) with 10 HR and 32 RBI. He has 6 HR in his last 10 G.

Peyton Stovall in his last 15 G is batting .340 with 5 HR, 5 2B, 2 3B, and 16 RBI with an OPS of 1.227.

Kien Vu in his last 23 G is batting .333 with 6 HR, 5 2B, 4 3B, 16 BB, and 6 HBP and an OPS of 1.174.

Alfredo Duno in his last 36 games is batting .296, 13 HR, 9 2B, 32 RBI, 1.035 OPS...2 grand slams in 3 G last weekend...3 HR, 13 RBI in series vs FW.

Alfredo Alcantara over his last 9 G is batting .353, 5 HR, 3 2B, 12 RBI, 1.303 OPS.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 11 G is batting .308, 3 HR, after going 2 for his previous 45. Prior to that, he hit .350 (35 for 100) over the previous 26 G.

Jacob Friend in his last 6 G is batting .471, 3 HR, 2 2B, 12 RBI, 8 BB. Between Dayton and Daytona, Friend has 14 HR (5 th in Reds org), 49 RBI (3 rd in org.).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, June 21 (3:05 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (3-1, 2.42) at Peoria RH Blake Aita (2-2, 3.56)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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