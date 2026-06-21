Five-Run Third Lifts Sky Carp Past Kernels, 9-3

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Beloit erased an early 1-0 lead with five runs in the third inning to take a lead it would not lose in a 9-3 victory over Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

For the second straight night, the Kernels opened the scoring. Yasser Mercedes led off the top of the second with a single. After he stole second, he moved to third on a groundout and scored on a balk to lift Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

But that was the lone Cedar Rapids advantage of the night. In the top of the third, Colby Shade was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Wilfredo Lara RBI single to tie the game 1-1. With two outs in the inning, a pair of walks loaded the bases, and three straight two-out hits from Esmil Valencia, Wilson Weber, and Chase Jaworsky tacked on four more runs to put the Sky Carp ahead 5-1.

The Kernels got a run back in the fourth. Jay Thomason worked a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. A batter later, Miguel Briceno drove Thomason in with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Beloit punched back in the top of the sixth. Hits from Jaworsky and Shade put two on for Brandon Compton, who crushed a three-run home run to right-center to jump the Sky Carp in front 8-2.

Cedar Rapids got back on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Enrique Jimenez doubled off the left field wall to start the inning. Two batters later, Thomason drove him in with an RBI single to make it 8-3.

That, however, would be the end of the Kernels scoring on the night. Shade connected on a solo home run for Beloit in the top of the eighth to give the Sky Carp a 9-3 lead, the score that would be the final.

The defeat drops Cedar Rapids to 31-35 on the season and to 0-2 in the second half. The series with Beloit concludes Sunday at 1:05. Dasan Hill gets the start, opposite Aiden May.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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