Dragons Rained-Out on Wednesday at Peoria; Playoff Race to Go Down to Final Night Thursday

Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Peoria Chiefs has been postponed on Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 18 as part of a doubleheader in Peoria. The first game will start at 6:05 pm (EDT). Both games will be seven-inning games.

Thursday's doubleheader will mark the end of the First Half season, and the results from Thursday night in Peoria, and in Midland, Michigan where the Great Lakes Loons are hosting the Lake County Captains, will determine the First Half East Division champion in the Midwest League. Here are the current standings for the three contenders following Tuesday night's games.

Dayton: 37-27 with 2 games to play

Great Lakes: 35-26, 1/2 game behind with 3 games to play

Lake County: 35-26, 1/2 game behind with 3 games to play

The team that is in first place (highest winning percentage) at the end of the night on Thursday, June 18 will be the East Division First Half champion and will be locked into a playoff position in September.

Summary of playoff chase:

The Dragons are currently in first place with a one-half game lead over Great Lakes and Lake County in the Midwest League's East Division.

The Dragons have two games to play in the First Half season (doubleheader Thursday at 6:05 pm EDT). The other teams in the race, Great Lakes and Lake County, square off against each other in a series in Midland, Michigan. Great Lakes and Lake County are scheduled to play a doubleheader tonight (Wednesday) at 5:35 pm EDT, and a single game on Thursday (Great Lakes and Lake County have three games remaining in the first half, one more than the Dragons).

The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a First Half division title is three. The Dragons would win the First Half with this combination of outcomes:

--A Dayton doubleheader sweep on Thursday coupled with at least one loss by BOTH Great Lakes and Lake County in their remaining three games.

If Great Lakes and Lake County are unable to play on Wednesday due to rain, the Dragons would take a one-half game lead into Thursday's games, and the Dayton magic number would reduce to two. In that scenario, a Dayton doubleheader sweep would clinch the division title for the Dragons, regardless of the other games. Additionally, if Great Lakes and Lake County are unable to play on Wednesday, the Dragons could also clinch the division title with a doubleheader split in Peoria coupled with a split of the doubleheader between Great Lakes and Lake County.

Clinch scenarios (assuming the Great Lakes-Lake County doubleheader is played on Wednesday):

Dayton

--Would clinch with two Dayton wins and at least one loss by BOTH Great Lakes and Lake County.

Great Lakes and Lake County

--Would clinch outright by winning all three of their remaining games.

The team in the Great Lakes vs. Lake County series that wins two-of-the-remaining three games would clinch by recording those two wins plus at least one Dayton loss.

Elimination scenarios:

Dayton:

--Would be automatically eliminated if Great Lakes or Lake County would win all of their three remaining games.

--Would be eliminated by losing one game in Peoria if Great Lakes and Lake County are able to complete their three remaining games (whichever team wins two of three in the Great Lakes-Lake County series would be the division winner if Dayton loses one game). Note: If Great Lakes and Lake County are unable to play at least one game on Wednesday, Dayton could potentially lose one game on Thursday without being eliminated.

Great Lakes:

--Would be automatically eliminated with two losses.

--Would be eliminated with one loss if Dayton wins both their remaining games at Peoria.

Lake County:

--Would be automatically eliminated with two losses.

--Would be eliminated with one loss if Dayton wins both their remaining games at Peoria.







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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