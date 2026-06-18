TinCaps Postponed on Wednesday Night
Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Wednesday night's game at Parkview Field has been postponed to Thursday, June 18th as a part of a doubleheader.
Game one of two seven-inning contests will start at 5:35 p.m. ET with gates opening at 5:05 p.m. ET. There will be an approximately 30-minute intermission between games.
Tickets for Wednesday night 's game can be redeemed for any game for the remainder of the season, based on availability. Tickets Thursday are good for both games.
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Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026
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