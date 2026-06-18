Reyes Quality in Quad Cities' Win over Wisconsin

Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Emmanuel Reyes completed his team-leading third quality start of the season Wednesday and helped lead the Quad Cities River Bandits (29-33) to a 3-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (34-26) at Modern Woodmen Park.

While the right-hander allowed just two runs over his 6.0-inning performance, Reyes and the River Bandits fell behind three pitches into the game, as Josiah Reyes launched a leadoff homer to put Wisconsin ahead 1-0 in the first.

The River Bandits' bats quickly responded against Rattlers' starter Josh Knoth in the second inning when Tyriq Kemp drove in Ramon Ramirez from second with a two-out RBI-single, knotting the game 1-1.

After the opening frame homer, Reyes rebounded with three consecutive scoreless innings including four strikeouts. However, Wisconsin retook the lead in the fifth with an infield RBI-single from Braylon Payne, who drove in Daniel Dickinson for a 2-1 Timber Rattlers advantage.

In the bottom of the frame, Connor Rasmussen put the River Bandits back on level terms 2-2, plating Kemp with an RBI-double off Wisconsin reliever, and his former college teammate, Chandler Welch.

After Reyes completed his quality start in the top of the sixth with help from a double play, the River Bandits turned to small ball to take their first lead of the series in the bottom half, as Derlin Figueroa executed a safety squeeze to score Ramon Ramirez from third and push Quad Cities up 3-2.

Following the starter's departure, left-hander Jordan Woods took over on the mound for a scoreless seventh and then returned for a scoreless eighth, using a pair of strikeouts to strand Rattlers on the corners in the latter. Woods earned his first High-A hold in his Modern Woodmen Park debut.

While Quad Cities failed to add to its lead in the seventh and eighth, stranding three men in scoring position in the process, Yimi Presinal took to the mound in the ninth inning and bookended a ground-out with his night's two strikeouts for his second save in as many appearances- his third of the season- and the Bandits' first win of the set.

Kemp helped lead the charge for Quad Cities' offense, recording three hits, a walk, an RBI, and a run.

Reyes (5-2) earned the win for the Bandits, striking out five along the way, while Timber Rattlers' reliever Chandler Welch (6-2) took the loss, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over 3.2-innings in relief.

The River Bandits return to action on Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park, with game three of the six-game series against Wisconsin scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. David Shields (4-4, 3.91) is projected to start for Quad Cities opposite Ethan Dorchies (1-4, 6.41).







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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