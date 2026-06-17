Chiefs, Dayton Postponed on Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday, June 18
Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs scheduled game for Wednesday, June 17 against Dayton at Dozer Park has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather in the Peoria area. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 18.
Thursday's doubleheader will begin at 5:00 pm, with the Dozer Park gates scheduled to open at 4:30 pm. The Chiefs will celebrate the first Brews, Booms and Good Times Thursday with drink discounts and a postgame fireworks show.
Both of Thursday's contests will be seven innings, with game two beginning approximately 45 minutes following the completion of game one.
Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 home game by contacting the Chiefs box office.
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