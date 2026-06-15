Magdic Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Ind. - Lansing Lugnuts starting pitcher Ryan Magdic (pronounced "mag-deech") was honored as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 8-13, honoring Magdic's stellar Friday performance vs. Cedar Rapids.

On Friday night at Jackson® Field™, the 6-foot-5 southpaw struck out nine Kernels while allowing only three hits and one run in seven innings, all wrapped up in an efficient 77 pitches. Buoyed by Magdic's dominance, the Lugnuts cruised to an 8-4 victory, part of a series in which Lansing won four of five games against the talented Kernels.

Drafted in the 14th round in 2024 from Missouri, Magdic is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 15 games, five starts, for the Lugnuts, striking out 40 while walking just five in 36 1/3 innings. Of his 477 total pitches, 347 are strikes - a 72.7 strike percentage that ranks among the best in baseball. By way of comparison, Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski, who leads the Major Leagues in strikeout-to-walk ratio, has thrown 67% strikes.

Magdic becomes the second Lugnut honored with a weekly league award this year, joining promoted catcher/infielder Davis Diaz (Player of the Week, April 7-12).

The Lugnuts (29-33) open a six-game homestand Tuesday at the West Michigan Whitecaps, returning home next from June 23-28 against Great Lakes. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2026

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