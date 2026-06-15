Bringing More Boom: Chiefs Announce Additional Thursday Fireworks Shows

Published on June 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Thursdays at Dozer Park just got a little louder and a little bit more fun. The Peoria Chiefs have announced that post game fireworks shows have been added to all remaining Thursday home games for the 2026 season.

Combined with the Chiefs' Bucks for Brews deals, the fireworks shows form 'Brews, Booms and Good Times Thursdays.'

The Chiefs' first Thursday fireworks show is set for this Thursday, June 18 against the Dayton Dragons. In total, the new additions add six shows to the Chiefs fireworks lineup.

"We know Central Illinois loves our fireworks shows, so we are going to enhance the fan experience by adding more shows," Chiefs GM Jason Mott said. "Adding fireworks to our Thursday lineup, along with our drink deals, creates an unbeatable combination. We want to continue focusing on the fan experience at Dozer Park, and this is the first phase of that approach."

19 of the Chiefs final 42 home games will feature post-game fireworks, marking a record number of shows for the 2026 season.

The Chiefs drink deals for Bucks for Brews include two-dollar domestic draft beers, two-dollar fountain drinks and four-dollar craft beers.

Tickets for all remaining home games for the 2026 season are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com or by calling the Dozer Park Box office.







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