South Bend Cubs 2026 Postseason Tickets on Sale Now

Published on June 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - For the first time since 2016, the South Bend Cubs have clinched a Midwest League first-half playoff spot. The Cubs are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2022, when they won the Midwest League Championship, their second in three seasons.

South Bend will open the playoffs on the road in the Divisional Round on September 8 against the winner of the second-half West Division. They will return to Four Winds Field on September 10 to host Game Two at 7:05 PM, and if necessary, Game Three on September 11 at 7:05 PM. Tickets to the 2026 postseason games are on sale now.

Single game tickets start at $16 for field box seats and $18 for dugout box seats.

South Bend Cubs season ticket holders can purchase playoff tickets for all three potential home playoff games. Tickets for Season Seat Holders are just $10 per seat, per game until July 17. After July 17, seats will be subject to single-game playoff pricing.

Suites and group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Experience playoff baseball in one of the new premium areas like an indoor suite, 11/11 Club presented by Bacardi, the Yuengling Flight Deck, or Sun Cruiser Bar & Terrace. Contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive for more details.

To purchase South Bend Cubs postseason tickets, visit SouthBendCubs.com, call (574) 235-9988, or visit the Four Winds Field Box Office, now located in the new South Bend Cubs Event Building in the left field corner of Four Winds Field. In order to purchase playoffs suites, please contact your South Bend Cubs ticket representative.

If the Cubs win the Divisional Round, they would move on to the Championship Series to host Game One on September 13 at Four Winds Field with first pitch scheduled at 5:05 PM. South Bend would then be on the road for Game Two, and Game Three, if necessary, just as they were in Lake County in 2022.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2026

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