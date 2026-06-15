South Bend Cubs Outfielder Josiah Hartshorn Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs outfielder Josiah Hartshorn (pronounced Harts-Shorn) was selected as the 'Midwest League Player of the Week' after helping South Bend clinch the Midwest League's West Division first-half against the Peoria Chiefs. Hartshorn went 10/21 at the plate in six games at Four Winds Field this past week, hammering four home runs, and driving in 11 RBI.

The 19-year-old Hartshorn, who will not turn 20 until this coming February, has played 18 games with the South Bend Cubs since making his High-A debut on May 26. The Orange, California native has reached base in all 18 games he has played with the Cubs, and is currently working on a 12-game hitting streak. He also has eight total home runs at this level alone. No Midwest League player has hit more home runs than Hartshorn since May 26.

Ranked as the Chicago Cubs number-seven overall prospect, Hartshorn was selected in the sixth-round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School. Per Greg Huss from the Cubs On Deck Podcast, he is the first Cubs prospect to be playing at High-A in the season following being drafted out of high school since Billy McKinney in 2014.

Hartshorn and the South Bend Cubs have already secured the West Division first-half playoff spot, and they will close half number-one on the road starting Tuesday night at Parkview Field, taking on the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The six-game series will feature Tuesday through Thursday's games counting for the first-half. The second-half begins on Friday.

South Bend is a first-half playoff team for the first time since 2016, and is heading to the Midwest League postseason for the first time since 2022. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 7:05 PM EST, with the game and series being aired live on 96.1 FM and 960 AM Sports Radio WSBT.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2026

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