Fox Valley High School Senior All-Star Games at Neuroscience Group Field on July 26

Published on July 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The best high school seniors in the Fox Valley are ready to participate in the Fox Valley All-Star Games at Neuroscience Group Field on Sunday, July 26. Game one starts at noon with the second game to follow the conclusion of game one by about thirty minutes.

The parking lot opens at 10:30am with free parking. The Neuroscience Group Field gates open at 11:00am. Players will be allowed free entry while anyone watching the games can purchase tickets that day or online at this

link for $8 per person. Online orders will have additional fees. Seating for the games is general admission on a first-come first-serve basis. Concession stands will be open during the games.

"We're ecstatic to host these games and provide an opportunity for many of the top local high school talent to play the final game of their high school careers," said Aaron Hahn, vice president of the Timber Rattlers.

Team White will play Team Black at noon to start the doubleheader. Team Cardinal and Team Silver will play their game approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Rosters:

Team Black: Nathan Christiansen, Jack Schwahn, Caleb Schwahn, and Ben Prochnow of Reedsville High School; Keyton Kilian and Zac Zangl from Fond du Lac High School; Michael Glodowski and Sully Perkins from Amherst High School; Logan Wierzba, Ethan Collar, and Nolan Sell from West De Pere High School; Evan Monfre from NEW Lutheran High School; Carson Fischer from North Fond du Lac/Oakfield; and John Zeamer from Waupaca High School

Team White: Aaron Stephany, Caden Milbrath, and Colton Schaefer from Kiel High School; Quinn Brennenstuhl, Carson Peters, and Corey Mathison from Freedom High School; Ethan Fromm and Dakota Koehler from Elkhart Lake - Glenbeulah High School; Kaden Kress and Carson Gates from Kaukauna High School; Jackson Skorr from Appleton North High School; Parker Slusarski from Lourdes Academy; and Brady Zitlow from Mayville High School.

Team Cardinal: Titan Milhaupt, Gavin Wiese, and Matthew Potter from Xavier; Lawson Phillips, Zach Hoffman, and Carson Mulder from Central Wisconsin Christian; Brodie Schultz and Royce Lichtenberg from Berlin High School; Noah Bouras from Winneconne High School; Austin Ebert from Valders High School; and Gavin Lax and Myles Jandrain from Luxemburg-Casco High School.

Team Silver: Carter Heroux and Trace Brehmer from Oconto Falls High School; Michael Beses, Bennett Stengel, and Jacob Miller from Wrightstown High School; Brett Paulsen, Waylon Delain, and Connor Kilgore from Kewaunee High School; and Jax Vogel and Camden Fick from Mishicot High School.







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