Fort Wayne's Chourio K's Eight in Relief, TinCaps Beat Loons 5-4 in 10 Innings

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (54-41) (18-13) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (42-54) (15-15) battled for 10 innings with a three-run top of the tenth catapulting the TinCaps to a 5-4 win on an 81-degree and sunny Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Tyler Gough has not allowed a run in seven innings pitched at Dow Diamond. Tonight, the right-hander struck out six over four scoreless innings.

- Fort Wayne's Kasen Wells and Lamar King Jr. added the first two runs with RBI singles. Wells and King Jr provided two-out knocks in back-to-back innings, the sixth and seventh.

- Great Lakes left six on base in the first six innings. Eduardo Guerrero singled and Victor Rodrigues walked with one out in the seventh. They executed a double steal that garnered an errant throw to third base from Lamar King Jr., it brought Guerrero across home. Chuck Davalan extended his RBI streak to four games with a game-tying double into right-center field.

- Robby Porco pitched a scoreless eighth and Davis Chastain worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning. The Loons offense struck out five times in the final two innings of regulation.

- The TinCaps' tallied three runs in the tenth. Lamar King Jr. and Kasen Wells each provided their second RBI hits of the night. Justin DeCriscio hit an RBI single off the newly inserted Nicolas Cruz.

- Eduardo Quintero reached on an infield single and a wild pitch put two in scoring position. Nico Perez pulled the Loons within one on a bullet single to left field. Quintero got a great jump off the bat and dove across home ahead of the Kasen Wells throw. The next three were retired by Winyer Chourio. Chourio earned the win with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Rounding Things Out

Chuck Davalan has eight games in a row with an extra base hit.

Up Next

Great Lakes looks to snap a five-game losing streak tomorrow Thursday, July 30th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Thursday is Country Music Night presented by the Michigan Soybean Committee. Every Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, brought to you by Miller Lite.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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