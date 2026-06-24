Fort Wayne Wins 4th Straight in Wednesday Matinee

Published on June 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps held on in their 7-6 win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) on Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne (31-40, 4-1) right-hander Winyer Chourio got the win in his High-A debut. The 22-year-old gave up one run on five hits in five innings after firing back-to-back quality starts to conclude his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore. The last four starts from the TinCap rotation have gone at least five frames, with less than two runs allowed.

Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) finished the contest a triple shy of the cycle. Tears launched a solo home run in the second inning, his ninth long ball of the campaign and his fifth against the Captains. Tears has 13 extra-base hits (5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR) in his last 15 games with a 1.256 OPS since May 31. First baseman Luke Cantwell homered in the second inning on the first pitch he saw in his first game with Fort Wayne this season. Cantwell later drove in two on a double in the fifth frame.

Lake County (38-30, 1-3) got on the board first with a solo homer in the opening inning from center fielder Aaron Walton (No. 16 Guardians prospect). The round-tripper was Walton's team-leading 13th of the season. The Captains threatened late in the ninth inning with runners on the corners with two outs until CJ Widger struck out Kevin Rivas to end the game.

Next Game: Thursday, June 25 @ Lake County (7:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Braylon Doughty (No. 5 Guardians prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 24, 2026

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