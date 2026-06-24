TinCaps Game Information: June 24 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-40, 3-1) @ Lake County Captains (38-29, 1-2)

Wednesday, June 24 | Classic Auto Group Park | 11:05 AM | Game 71 of 132

RHP Winyer Chourio (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Zibin (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Tuesday night's 6-2 win marked the 18th one-hitter in Fort Wayne franchise history. Starter Matthew Watson spun six innings before passing the ball off to right-hander Will Varmette, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Southpaw Braian Salazar collected the final six outs, striking out four batters in the process. It's the first one-hitter for the TinCaps in 367, with the last one coming on June 21, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons. Both TinCap one-hitters in 2025 were against Dayton, with the other being the 2-0 win on May 3, twirled by Isaiah Lowe and Harry Gustin. Of the 18 one-hitters in franchise history, it's the first against Lake County and the first allowing 2 runs.

MAKING AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT: Center fielder Ryan Wideman and first baseman Kerrington Cross collected hits in their High-A debuts on Tuesday. Wideman singled in the sixth inning, extending his on-base streak to 12 games. Cross reached base safely in all five plate appearances, coming through with a pair of base hits and drawing 3 walks in the win. Cross is batting .571 (8-for-14) in his 4-game hit streak, with 2 doubles, a home run, and 4 RBI.

WATTY WORKING: TinCap right-hander Matthew Watson picked up his first professional win on Tuesday. The 24-year-old gave up 2 runs on 1 hit in 6.0 innings of work, the longest start of his career. Watson has gone 5.0 or more innings in 5 of his last 6 starts and tossed the third straight quality start by a TinCap after Abraham Parra did so on Saturday and Jamie Hitt followed suit in Sunday's series finale against South Bend at Parkview Field.

EARLY BIRDS GETTING THE WORM: Wednesday's matinee marks the 19th day game for Fort Wayne in 2026. The 'Caps are 10-8 in day games this season, with Sunday's 6-2 win against the Cubs being their most recent day victory. Fort Wayne is hitting .249 in day games this season compared to their .228 average in evening contests.

WINYER'S TURN: Right-hander Winyer Chourio will make his High-A debut on Wednesday. The 22-year-old fired back-to-back starts to end his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the Cal League and has punched out 6 or more batters in half of his appearances this season. Chourio struck out a career-high 10 batters on May 12 against Rancho Cucamonga.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears slashed a two-run single in the sixth inning on Tuesday night to round out the 4-run frame. Tears has 11 extra-base hits (4 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR) in his last 14 games with a 1.158 OPS since May 31. The No. 26 Padres prospect leads the Midwest League with six first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball.

ROUND 3: The TinCaps play their third of four six-game series against Lake County this week, and second at Classic Auto Group Park. The 'Caps face the Captains more than any team this season, with the 24 games accounting for just over 18% of their schedule. The Captains and 'Caps split their last series at Classic Auto Group Park between April 14-19, where Fort Wayne hit a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs. Five round-trippers came on Thursday, April 16, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) that Fort Wayne has hit 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. Big innings were the theme of the weekend, as Fort Wayne had both an eight-run third in the Saturday game and a six-run seventh on Sunday.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham and bullpen arms Clay Edmondson and Tucker Musgrove were promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Cunningham led the team in home runs (15), SLG (.560), and OPS (.929) in 57 games. The slugger's home run total ranks him second in the Midwest League, with his SLG and OPS being seventh. Cunningham has more home runs in 57 games this year than any TinCap had all of 2025. Edmondson is second in all of Minor League Baseball with 11 saves this season, with the most recent one coming on Saturday at Parkview Field against the Cubs. The sidewinder had a 1.67 ERA across 27.0 innings of work in 23 appearances. Edmondson allowed 1 earned run in his first 18 outings, which included a spotless May. His ERA ranks second in the Midwest League among relievers with as many innings pitched. Edmondson is the first member of the Padres 2025 draft class to reach Double-A. Musgrove has the highest K/9 rate (18.95) in all of baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The No. 9 Padres prospect did not allow a run in 12 of his final 15 appearances with Fort Wayne, posting a 2.30 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 15.2 frames dating back to April 29.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: The TinCaps welcome eight faces to the squad entering this series at Classic Auto Group Park. Five of the eight players will be making their High-A debuts in this series, with relief pitcher Bernard Jose being on the TinCaps Opening Day roster this season and infielder Luke Cantwell spending the final week of the 2025 season with Fort Wayne on the road against West Michigan. Outfielder Ryan Wideman highlights the players coming aboard as the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Padres' farm system. Wideman was San Diego's third-round pick in 2025 out of Western Kentucky, and slashed .314/.389/.504 with a .893 OPS in 65 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin this season, leading all of baseball with 43 stolen bases. 2025 seventh-round pick Kerrington Cross was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2025 at Cincinnati. After losing 2 high-leverage bullpen arms, Fort Wayne is getting back Winyer Chourio and Bryan Balzer (No. 28 Padres prospect), who were members of the Lake Elsinore rotation, along with Nick Falter and Will Koger, who pitched in relief for the Storm. Right-hander Daison Acosta has joined the pitching staff as well on a rehab assignment.

ABOUT LAST WEEK: Fort Wayne clinched the season series against the South Bend Cubs on Sunday with a 6-2 win. Clinching its second series win against the Cubs, Fort Wayne is the only team this season to win a series against South Bend. The 'Caps won the series 10-8, with 15 of the 18 contests between the two teams coming in the first half.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 12 wins following Tuesday's series-opening victory. The 'Caps kept the lead for good after sending all 9 to the plate in the 6th frame and scoring 4 times. Fort Wayne now has 21 comeback victories in 2026.

JACK ATTACK: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello launched his seventh home run of the season in the eighth inning on Sunday to round out the scoring in the 6-2 win. Costello collected his second walk-off hit of the season in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader on an infield single with the bases loaded in extra innings. The 25-year-old's walk-off home run against Dayton on May 22 was the first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans has reached base safely in his last 14 showings, has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, and in 18 of his last 22 showings. Dating back to May 24, Evans is slashing .289/.337/.421 with seven doubles. The 2024 9th round pick has 10 multi-hit showings this season, with his first 3-hit game in High-A coming on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games and 14 of his last 16. The Graham, Texas native came through with a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning on Tuesday. Wells had his team-leading 9-game hit streak come to an end in the second game of last Thursday's doubleheader at home. Since June 3 (16 games), Wells is hitting .333 with a .452 on-base percentage. He is tied for the team lead with 16 multi-hit games while walking a team-high 37 times. Wells is Fort Wayne's best batter with runners in scoring position, hitting .319. Wells opened up the scoring with an inside-the-park home run on Friday night. It is the first inside-the-park home run by the TinCaps hitter since Jackson Merrill sped around the bases on May 30, 2023, at home against South Bend. Wells' first High-A home run came in his 93rd game and is his first since July 30, 2025, with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

A FRESH SLATE: Friday night's game marked the beginning of the second half of the 2026 Midwest League season. Fort Wayne's last playoff berth came in the second half of the 2023 campaign, with current manager Jonathan Mathews at the helm. The TinCaps finished the 2023 second half with a 37-29 record after being 32-34 in the first half. The postseason all-star team that season featured two 'Caps, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee.







Midwest League Stories from June 24, 2026

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