Harlan Drives in Three in Loons Debut, Great Lakes Beats Lansing 6-2
Published on June 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (39-29) (3-1) new teenage tandem Emil Morales and Chase Harlan were responsible for four runs in a 6-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (29-40) (0-5) on a 67-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.
- Emil Morales added the Loons 14th first-inning home run in 2026, with a 404-foot solo shot over the left field fence. Morales now has six home runs in 28 games with Great Lakes.
- Chase Harlan made his Loons debut and had a two-hit three RBI showing. Harlan drove home a run in the third inning with a ground ball between Lansing's shortstop and third baseman. In the top of the ninth, the 19-year-old roped a double off the outstretched glove of Nate Nankill in left field to produce two runs. Both of Harlan's RBI hits came with two outs.
- Aidan Foeller earned his second win of the season. The right-hander threw five scoreless innings permitting just two hits. Foeller stranded five Lugnuts on base.
- Great Lakes tallied two runs in the fourth inning. Chase Adkison added his first RBI as a Loon with a sacrifice fly. Jose Hernandez hit an RBI single. Hernandez reached three times tonight.
- Lansing's C.J. Pittaro drove in both runs, with an RBI double in the seventh and RBI single in the ninth.
Rounding Things Out
Isaac Ayon led the Loons with four strikeouts tonight. The right-hander pitched three innings in relief.
Up Next
Great Lakes goes for a fourth win in a row. They face the Lansing Lugnuts tomorrow Thursday, June 25th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 24, 2026
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