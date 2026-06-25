Cubs' Pitching Dominant in 8-1 Defeat of River Bandits

Published on June 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (42-25) took down the Quad Cities River Bandits (30-37) by an 8-1 score on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. In winning their second consecutive game to start the series, the Cubs struck out 14 River Bandits.

Just as they did in the series opener, the Cubs took control in the first inning on Wednesday. South Bend starting pitcher Jostin Florentino posted a zero in the top half despite placing runners on the corners with nobody out. The No. 17 Chicago Cubs prospect would go on to total seven strikeouts in 4.0 scoreless innings, stranding multiple runners again in the fourth. Florentino has 13 strikeouts across 8.0 innings over his last two starts.

The Cub offense delivered Florentino all the run support he needed in the bottom of the first, plating three runs. Each of South Bend's first four hitters reached base, as center fielder Kane Kepley and shortstop Ty Southisene both walked to start the rally. First baseman Josiah Hartshorn then opened the scoring with a single to right-center, and third baseman Matt Halbach followed with a smash on the infield. Quad Cities shortstop Tyriq Kemp had the ball ricochet off his shin for an error, making it 2-0 South Bend.

Left fielder Jose Escobar wrapped up the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly for his fourth RBI of the series, giving the Cubs a 3-0 lead. Quad Cities starter Emmanuel Reyes threw 41 pitches in the inning, but he returned to grind out 4.0 innings and keep the score at 3-0.

The Cubs doubled their lead in the bottom of the seventh, going ahead 6-0 by batting all nine on the lineup card. Southisene dropped an RBI single into right-center, and a wild pitch brought in the fifth South Bend run. Escobar then rolled a base hit into left, producing run number six. Quad Cities helped the Cubs break the game open by issuing four walks in the bottom of the seventh. Hartshorn added two more runs for South Bend in the eighth, ripping a home run to right field. The new No. 4 Cubs prospect now has nine home runs and 34 RBI in 26 High-A games.

In relief of Florentino, righty Brayden Spears ate up 3.2 innings for South Bend, striking out six more. Quad Cities did get on the board against him in the eighth, as left fielder Luke Pelzer slashed an RBI single to left. Right-hander Ethan Bell made sure the damage stopped there, though, stranding two runners to end the top of the eighth. Heavy rain arrived during the bottom of the eighth, ending the game at the end of eight innings.

With South Bend leading the series 2-0, the Cubs and River Bandits will oppose again at 7:05 PM on Thursday, June 25. Right-hander Mason McGwire is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Quad Cities lefty David Shields.







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