TinCaps Game Information: July 10 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-50, 7-11) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (35-47, 1110-7)

Friday, July 10 | LMCU Ballpark | 6:35 PM | Game 85 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (3-5, 57.1 IP, 5.81 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Marcano (1-2, 43.0 IP, 4.40 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

ANOTHER FUTURE STAR: Last Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, presented by Nike, on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park, including Fort Wayne TinCaps left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield. This marks the fifth-straight season an active TinCaps player has appeared in the Futures Game. Fort Wayne is one of only two out of 30 High-A teams to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. Outfielder Robert Hassell III became the first active player to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, before Jackson Merrill appeared in 2023. This year's rosters also include Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas (2024) and Athletics No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries (2025), both of whom return to the showcase after representing Fort Wayne in their respective seasons with the club. Including Mayfield, the Midwest League will have nine players who have donned an MWL team's jersey this season in the event. Fans can watch other top prospects on the national stage live on NBC.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello hit his tenth home run of the season in the fourth inning on Wednesday, giving him ten round-trippers in consecutive seasons with the 'Caps. Jack is now 1 of 11 players in franchise history to hit the 20-home-run mark and is tied for 10th in career home runs with Hudson Potts (2017). Costello has a hit in eight of his last nine showings, slashing .257/.297/.543 with a .840 OPS and 3 HR in the stretch. Twelve of Costello's 14 doubles this season have come since May 9, ranking him eighth in the Midwest League in that stretch. Costello has led the MWL since the start of 2025, with 10 of his 20 home runs against left-handed pitching, two ahead of his own teammate, Jake Cunningham.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCaps outfielder Ryan Wideman has a hit in 9 of his last 10 games and in 11 of his first 13 showings with Fort Wayne since being promoted on June 23. Wideman leads all of Minor League Baseball with 50 stolen bases, including seven with Fort Wayne. The 22-year-old collected his first three-hit game in High-A last Saturday, going 3-for-6 with 2 runs scored. Wideman got Fort Wayne on the board on Thursday with a double in the fifth frame, his second extra-base knock in High-A. Thursday marked his third multi-hit game with Fort Wayne since his promotion.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio singled to begin the 8th frame on Thursday, extending his hit streak to six games. DeCriscio has reached base safely in 16 of his last 18 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .286/.368/.468 with a .836 OPS in the stretch, with 3 HR, 4 doubles, a triple, and 9 RBI. The 23-year-old has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12). Five of DeCriscio's 7 home runs have come away from Parkview Field, with last Saturday night's shot being his first at home since May 20 against Dayton.

ROSMAN RAKING: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has seven hits in his last six games following his first triple of the season on Thursday. The 21-year-old hit his 11th home run of the season on June 26 and now has 25 across his TinCaps career, tying Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh in franchise history. Verdugo is the 10th of 11 players in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 9 of Verdugo's 11 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 16 wins following last Saturday's victory. The 'Caps battled back every chance they got on Saturday in the longest game for the franchise since July 30, 2016. Fort Wayne now has 25 comeback victories in 2026. The 'Caps are now 2-2 in extra-inning games.







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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