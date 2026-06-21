Rattlers and River Bandits Rained Out

Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - This is a habit that the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers would love to break. Sunday's Midwest League game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park has been rained out. This marks Wisconsin's third consecutive Sunday road game that has been rained out.

Sunday's game will be made up when the River Bandits visit Neuroscience Group Field from July 17 through July 19. Those are the only remaining dates left on the schedule on which the two teams will play each other this season. The date of the doubleheader will be announced later.

The streak of Sunday road rainouts started on May 24 at Dow Diamond for a game against the Great Lakes Loons and continued on June 7 at Veterans Memorial Stadium when a game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels was started before rain halted play in the bottom of the second inning. This was the tenth rainout of the season for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is off on Monday before returning to action at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night against the Kernels. Game time is 6:40pm.

Baseball is for everyone and the Timber Rattlers are hosting their annual Pride Night to start the six-game series on Tuesday.

Also, Tito's Handmade Vodka presents Bark in the Park Night with the left field grass seating area set aside for our canine friends on Tuesday. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to Hope Highway Dog Rescue for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500.

Tuesday's Bang for Your Buck Night sponsored by Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance has Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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