Dragons Game at Peoria Rained-Out on Sunday

Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill.-The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Peoria Chiefs has been canceled due to rain on Sunday, June 21 in Peoria, Illinois. The Dragons and Chiefs do not meet again in 2026, so the game will not be rescheduled.

The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, June 23 at 7:05 pm vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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