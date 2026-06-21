Dragons Game at Peoria Rained-Out on Sunday
Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Peoria, Ill.-The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Peoria Chiefs has been canceled due to rain on Sunday, June 21 in Peoria, Illinois. The Dragons and Chiefs do not meet again in 2026, so the game will not be rescheduled.
The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, June 23 at 7:05 pm vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Quad Cities' Father's Day Finale Rained Out - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers and River Bandits Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Game at Peoria Rained-Out on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs, Dayton Rained out on Sunday - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 20 vs. South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels and Sky Carp Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (3:05 PM at Peoria) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Dragons Game at Peoria Rained-Out on Sunday
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (3:05 PM at Peoria)
- Chiefs Pitchers Limit Dragons to One Hit in 6-0 Peoria Victory
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (8:05 PM at Peoria)
- Dragons Blast 3 More Home Runs in 7-3 Win at Peoria to Start Second Half Season