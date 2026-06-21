TinCaps Game Information: June 20 vs. South Bend Cubs

Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-40, 1-1) vs. South Bend Cubs (40-24, 1-1)

Sunday, June 21 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 69 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (1-3, 43.2 IP, 5.56 ERA) vs. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (MiLB Rehab, Cubs No. 3 Prospect)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

PACK THE HOUSE: Fort Wayne fans Saturday night sold out Parkview Field for the third time this season. The 8,030 in attendance is the largest TinCaps home crowd this season and ranked 12th in Minor League Baseball for the night. It is the largest Parkview Field crowd since July 3, 2025, and the largest non-July 3/4th crowd since Sept. 7, 2024, against South Bend. This comes after Thursday night, when Parkview Field sat 7,901 fans, the second-largest in all of Minor League Baseball and the largest announced TinCaps attendance on a non-July 4th Thursday since 2018. Fort Wayne has totaled 22,416 fans across the last three games, good for the third-best in all of Minor League Baseball.

THE HOOSIER STATE RIVALRY FINALE: Sunday marks the final showdown between Fort Wayne and South Bend in 2026. The Caps are the only team to have taken a series against the Cubs so far this year and currently lead the season series 9-8. Fort Wayne's last four victories over South Bend have been in comeback fashion, and 15 of the 18 games between the two clubs this season have fallen in the first half.

PAR(RA) FOR THE COURSE: TinCap righty Abraham Parra produced his first quality start in High-A on Saturday. It was the third quality start of the season for the Caps, with the other two belonging to Jamie Hitt. Two of the three quality starts in 2026 have been against South Bend, with the last coming on May 31 from Hitt. Parra collected his first High-A win last week against Dayton, and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four in his 12th start of the campaign on Saturday.

MOLDED BY CLAY: TinCap sidewinder Clay Edmondson slammed the door shut in the ninth inning for his 11th save of the season. The right-hander ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in saves this year with a 1.67 ERA across 27.0 innings of work in 23 appearances. Edmondson allowed 1 earned run in his first 18 outings, which included a spotless May. His ERA ranks second in the Midwest League among relievers with as many innings pitched.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears slashed a two-run double in the first inning on Friday night. Tears has 10 extra-base hits (3 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR) in his last 13 games with a 1.138 OPS since May 31. The No. 26 Padres prospect leads the Midwest League with six first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for third in Minor League Baseball.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last ten wins following Saturday night's 3-2 victory. All three runs came across with two outs in the eighth inning on a two-run single from Kasen Wells and an RBI base knock from Lamar King Jr. Fort Wayne now has 19 comeback victories in 2026.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games and 12 of his last 14. The Graham, Texas native came through with a two-out two-run single to tie the game in the eighth inning on Saturday. Wells had his team-leading 9-game hit streak come to an end in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. Since June 3 (14 games), Wells is hitting .356 with a .473 on-base percentage. He is tied for the team lead with 16 multi-hit games while walking a team-high 36 times. Wells is Fort Wayne's best batter with runners in scoring position, hitting .311.

ROUNDING THE BASES: TinCaps center fielder Kasen Wells opened up the scoring with an inside-the-park home run Friday night. It is the first inside-the-park home run by the TinCaps hitter since Jackson Merrill sped around the bases on May 30, 2023, at home against South Bend. Wells' first High-A home run came in his 93rd game and is his first since July 30, 2025, with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and in 17 of his last 20 following his base hit in the eighth on Saturday. Dating back to May 24, Evans is slashing .304/.351/.435 with six doubles (three of which came in the Dayton series last week).

A FRESH SLATE: Friday night's game marked the beginning of the second half of the 2026 Midwest League season. Fort Wayne's last playoff berth came in the second half of the 2023 campaign, with current manager Jonathan Mathews at the helm. The TinCaps finished the 2023 second half with a 37-29 record after being 32-34 in the first half. The postseason all-star team that season featured two 'Caps, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his tenth home run of the season last Friday. The 21-year-old's 3-for-5 showing in the win marks the second time he has picked up 3 hits in a game this season. The other instance came on May 15 against Cedar Rapids, where he also homered. Verdugo now has 24 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for eighth in career home runs, and is one shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 8 of Verdugo's 10 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.







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