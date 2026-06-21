Fort Wayne Defeats South Bend to Win Season Series

Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps captured victory on Father's Day, 6-2, for their second series win of the season against the South Bend Cubs.

Fort Wayne (29-40, 2-1) received their second-straight quality start of the weekend from Jamie Hitt in the win. The southpaw fired six innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four in his third quality start of the campaign. The most recent quality start for Hitt came against the Cubs on May 31 at Four Winds Field, three weeks ago.

Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) got Fort Wayne on the board with a solo home run in the second inning, his 12th of the season. The 'Caps struck big with a three-run seventh inning to put them ahead for good. Zach Evans got the scoring start in the inning with an RBI double, followed by RBI base hits by Wyatt Hoffman and Justin DeCriscio. First baseman Jack Costello capped off the scoring for the TinCaps with his seventh long ball of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth.

South Bend (40-25, 1-2) got 2 innings of work from starter Jaxon Wiggins (No. 3 Cubs prospect) in his rehab assignment. Wiggins struck out three in his fourth career outing against Fort Wayne and allowed one run on the homer from McCoy. Center fielder Kane Kepley (No. 5 Cubs prospect) went 2-for-2 and reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances. His RBI double in the fifth inning gives him a two-bagger in three straight games to close out this series.

Tucker Musgrove (No. 9 Padres prospect) earned his second save of the season, retiring all four batters he faced with a pair of strikeouts. Musgrove now has 40 strikeouts across 19 innings pitched, leading all of Major and Minor League Baseball with 18.95 strikeouts per nine innings.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 23 @ Lake County (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- Captains Probable Starter: TBD

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Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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