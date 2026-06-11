Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Fort Wayne)

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 11, 2026 l Game # 60

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-35) at Dayton Dragons (33-26)

RH Carson Montgomery (2-1, 2.40) vs. RH David Lorduy (0-0, 5.19)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 3.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 33-26, third place in MWL East Division, 1 game behind first place Great Lakes with 7 to play in the first half.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 14, Fort Wayne 2. The TinCaps led 1-0 going to the bottom of the fifth before the Dragons erupted for seven runs in the inning. Alfredo Duno was 4 for 6 with a home run, double, and two singles. Peyton Stovall was 4 for 4 with three doubles and a triple. Kien Vu had a homer.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne (6/9-6/14): Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 0. The Dragons have outscored the TinCaps 26-4. Dayton team stats in the series: .365 batting avg. (.421 with runners in scor. pos.); 7 HR, 2 SB, 1.50 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are one game out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 7 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is in second place, one-half game out of first. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

In the last 2 G, the Dragons lead all MiLB in OPS, Slug. Pct., and extra base hits (17). They are tied for the most runs (26), doubles (9), and HR (7).

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham since 5/1 (35 G) is batting .344, 10 HR, 11 2B, and 41 RBI with a 1.136 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .317.

Peyton Stovall in his last 8 G is 12 for 24 (.500) with 4 HR, 4 2B, 2 3B, and 11 RBI with an OPS of 1.852.

Alfredo Duno in his last 29 games is batting .310, 11 HR, 7 2B, 1.082 OPS. Duno was the Reds Minor League Player of the Month in May.

Kien Vu has reached base 31 times in his last 15 G, going 17 for 53 (.321) with 2 HR, 3 2B, 2 3B, 8 BB, and 6 HBP.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 22 G is batting .329, 3 HR, 5 2B, 1 3B, 9 RBI, 26 R, .954 OPS. For the year, he leads the MWL in hits (68) while batting .314.

Jacob Friend in his first 8 G with Dayton is 9 for 28 (.321), 2 HR. He was the Florida State League Player of the Month in April this year with Daytona.

Victor Acosta in his last 14 G is batting .317 (13 for 41) with 2 2B, 1 3B, and 8 RBI.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (41), extra base hits (21), and hits (44). Since 5/1, he is batting .344 (5th in MWL), 10 HR (tied-4th in MWL), 1.136 OPS (2nd in MWL). In his last 12 G, Graham has 6 HR, 23 RBI, and a .364 batting average (16 for 44). Twice in his last 5 G, Graham has hit two homers in the same game. Four times this season, Graham has driven in at least five runs in a game.

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (5 th), doubles (3rd), and extra base hits (tied-6th).

--Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 2-7) for the second straight week. In 6 games, Graham batted .409 with three home runs and 8 RBI while posting an OPS of 1.383. Kyle McCoy is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run in his start, going 4.2 innings with 7 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, June 12 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Kash Mayfield (3-1, 3.15) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-2, 8.87) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Abraham Parra (0-5, 6.08) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-2, 5.69) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-2, 4.91) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-0, 3.20) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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