June 9th Game Rained Out

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







Thursday's scheduled game between the Sky Carp and the Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning on Friday, June 12, with the first game scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch, and the gates opening at 3:30.

The second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for Thursday night's game are good for any remaining home game on the Sky Carp schedule.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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