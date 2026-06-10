Sky Carp Break Skid in Series Opener

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







The Carp snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first of a six-game series.

Dillon Head had the game's biggest hit, a two-out, two-run double off the wall in center field that gave the Carp a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning.

Brandon Compton followed with his third hit of the game, an RBI single to provide the final margin.

The teams traded runs in the first inning, with Compton and Emilio Barreras hitting back-to-back doubles. After the River Bandits scored another run in the second, Compton struck again, hitting a two-run homer to left field to give the Carp a 4-3 lead.

Quad Cities vaulted back in front in the fifth inning with a pair of runs, eventually setting up the two-out heroics for the Carp in the seventh.

Carson Laws pitched four innings and allowed four runs (three earned) while walking five. Jesus Rios (two innings), Luis De La Cruz (two innings) and Juan Reynoso (one inning) combined for five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four in the process.

De La Cruz (1-1) picked up the win, while Reynoso picked up his sixth save with a perfect ninth.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Peyton Fosher will get the start for the Sky Carp.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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