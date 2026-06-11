Duno's Home Run off the Scoreboard Highlights Big Dragons Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Alfredo Duno had four hits including one of the longest home runs of the season and Peyton Stovall collected three doubles and a triple as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 14-2 on Wednesday night. The Dragons have won the first two games of the six-game series by a combined score of 26-4.

A crowd of 7,480 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the win, the Dragons climbed to within one game of first place in the Midwest League East Division with seven games to play in the first half race. Great Lakes, the first place club, lost to Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon. Lake County, in second place, also lost on Wednesday. Lake County is one-half game ahead of the Dragons.

Game Recap: Fort Wayne scored one run in the third inning to take an early lead. That lead held up until the Dragons exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. The rally began when Peyton Stovall led off the inning with a double to the right field fence. The next batter, Victor Acosta, executed a successful sacrifice bunt to move Stovall to third, but on the play, Fort Wayne pitcher Maikel Miralles threw wildly to first base allowing Stovall to score and Acosta to go to third as the Dragons tied the game, 1-1. After Carlos Sanchez walked, Alfredo Duno launched a tape-measure home run high off the scoreboard in left field, a three-run shot that gave the Dragons a 4-1 lead. Duno's home run was his 13th of the year.

View the Duno home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2064879515923320987

In the same inning, Carter Graham re-started the rally by drawing a one-out walk, and Jacob Friend followed with a double that moved Graham to third. Yerlin Confidan grounded out to second base to drive in Graham and extend the lead to 5-1 and Alfredo Alcantara followed with a double to bring Friend home and make it 6-1. Alcantara scored on Stovall's second double of the inning to give the Dragons a 7-1 lead.

After adding another run in the sixth inning, the Dragons tacked on four more in the seventh, keyed by a two-run home run by Kien Vu, his eighth homer of the year. Then in the eighth, Alcantara added his second run-scoring double of the night, and Stovall followed with a triple, his fourth extra base hit of the game.

View the home run by Vu here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2064882761752629700

Dragons starting pitcher Kyle McCoy (2-1) earned the win. He tossed five innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts. A trio of Dragons relievers, Jimmy Romano, Victor Diaz, and Trent Hodgdon, combined to work the final four innings, allowing one run.

The Dragons finished the night with 14 hits. Duno and Stovall each had four hits. Duno had two singles, a double, and the long home run. Stovall had three doubles and a triple. Confidan and Alcantara each had two hits.

"Every at-bat, I just try to relax, said Duno. "I use my head. I just want to play the right way and hit the ball...We can feel good energy in the dugout, in the clubhouse too. I think we have a good team."

Up Next: The Dragons (33-26) continue their six-game set with Fort Wayne (24-35) with the third game of the series on Thursday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. David Lorduy (0-0, 5.19) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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