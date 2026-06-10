2026 Water Street District to Host Party at the Plaza June 12

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Water Street District's "Party at the Plaza" is back for the third of four events in 2026. The event will hit the plaza before the Dragons take on the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday, June 12 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.

The event will feature Dragons excitement, along with food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, Kona Ice, and live music from DJ Todd Banks. Heater, Gem, Blaze, and the Green Team will be out on the plaza and will host the event. Fun for all ages will be available throughout the pregame plaza event with inflatables, yard games, cornhole, and more! Honey Hill Farms will be back with a live animal display. Innovator Robotics will also return with a robotics display during the event. In addition, the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club event team will be sharing information on hosting events in the new space at Day Air Ballpark.

Water Street District Community members: Winan's, Soleil Movement, Square One Salon, and PINS Mechanical will join the party and share some of the great things you can enjoy in the heart of Water Street District. Fans can visit the Water Street District booth to enter to win a premium raffle prize featuring Water Street District fun, Dragons gear, and more, and they can also learn more about their Pint Path program. The Dragons and Water Street District encourage fans and downtown residents to visit the plaza between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm to enjoy the festivities before the game. Learn more about the event at daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Water Street District will host one more "Party at the Plaza" event on Friday, August 7 at 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm featuring appearances from Star Wars characters. More information to follow as we get closer to date.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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