Hometown Heroes Program to Honor Montgomery County Veteran Service Commission on June 11

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will honor the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission as "Hometown Heroes" during the game on Thursday, June 11 as they take on the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05 pm.

The Dayton Dragons shine the spotlight on the military, past and present, through the Hometown Heroes program. This program hosts military families at every Dragons game, while recognizing outstanding military groups and individuals.

Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission

For many veterans in Montgomery County, the journey home from military service does not end when the uniform comes off. Some return needing help navigating benefits. Others need transportation to medical appointments, or emergency financial assistance, or simply someone willing to listen. That is where the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission (MCVSC) steps in.

Each day, MCVSC works to connect veterans and their families with the benefits and services they have earned through military service. In 2025, MCVSC helped thousands of veterans secure assistance ranging from VA disability compensation and survivor benefits to transportation and emergency financial support. The commission also continued its commitment to outreach and community partnerships, helping ensure veterans across Montgomery County know where to turn when challenges arise.

Beyond the numbers, the work remains deeply personal. A veteran receiving a ride to a medical appointment, a family finding stability during financial hardship, or a former service member finally receiving long-overdue benefits all reflect the mission behind the organization's work. All of this is done without cost to the Veteran. Every service is free every time.

Their mission? Serving local veterans and their families with compassion, dignity, and respect. That's how they care for our Hometown Heroes.

The Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the generous support of Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB.

For more information, visit daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.







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