Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Fort Wayne)

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 l Game # 59

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-34) at Dayton Dragons (32-26)

RH Maikel Miralles (0-6, 10.27) vs. LH Kyle McCoy (1-1, 3.97)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 3

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 32-26, third place in MWL East Division, 2 games behind first place Great Lakes with 8 to play.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 12, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons hit five home runs including two by Carter Graham. Jacob Friend, Peyton Stovall, and Alfredo Alcantara also had home runs as the Dragons opened an 11-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning. Graham drove in five runs to lead a 13-hit Dayton attack.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are two games out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 8 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is in second place, one-half game out of first. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

The Dragons 8 remaining first half games and their opponent records: 5 vs. Fort Wayne (24-34); 3 at Peoria (30-28).

The Dragons earned their 32nd of the year last night. In 2025, the Dragons 32nd win came on Aug. 2.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham since 5/1 (34 G) is batting .352, 10 HR, 11 2B, and 41 RBI with a 1.154 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .322.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 21 G is batting .346, 3 HR, 5 2B, 1 3B, 9 RBI, 25 R, .970 OPS. For the year, he leads the MWL in hits (68) while batting .320.

Kien Vu has reached base 30 times in his last 14 G, going 16 for 48 (.333) with 1 HR, 3 2B, 2 3B, 8 BB, and 6 HBP.

Peyton Stovall in his last 7 G is 8 for 20 (.400) with 4 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, and 9 RBI.

Jacob Friend in his first 7 G with Dayton is 8 for 25 (.320), 2 HR. He was the Florida State League Player of the Month in April this year with Daytona.

Victor Acosta in his last 13 G is batting .342 (13 for 38) with 2 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI.

--Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (41), extra base hits (21), and hits (44). Since 5/1, he is batting .352 (4th in MWL), 10 HR (tied-2nd in MWL), 1.154 OPS (3rd in MWL). In his last 11 G, Graham has 6 HR, 23 RBI, and a .390 batting average (16 for 41). Twice in his last 4 G, Graham has hit two homers in the same game. Four times this season, Graham has driven in at least five runs in a game.

-- Carlos Sanchez has an 8-G hitting streak, batting .323 during the streak. For the full season, he is among the MWL leaders in hits (1st), runs (2nd), batting average (5th), doubles (3rd), and extra base hits (tied-4th).

--Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 2-7) for the second straight week. In 6 games, Graham batted .409 with three home runs and 8 RBI while posting an OPS of 1.383. Kyle McCoy is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run in his start, going 4.2 innings with 7 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, June 11 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Carson Montgomery (2-1, 2.40) at Dayton RH David Lorduy (0-0, 5.19)

Friday, June 12 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Kash Mayfield (3-1, 3.15) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-2, 8.87) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Abraham Parra (0-5, 6.08) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-2, 5.69) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-2, 4.91) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-0, 3.20) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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