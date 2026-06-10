Great Lakes-Wisconsin 11-Inning War Ends in Wild Pitch Walk-Off Win for Timber Rattlers

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (33-23) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (30-24) played an 11-inning, four hour and 14-minute game decided by a wild pitch. The Timber Rattlers won 10-9 on a 78-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium.

- Great Lakes scored six of the first eight runs and Wisconsin tallied eight of the final 11 runs.

- After Wisconsin tied the game in the eighth, Eduardo Quintero started the ninth with a single. Quintero stole second base, his second of the contest. Eduardo Guerrero drove him home with a two-out two-strike pitch lined to centerfield.

-Two Timber Rattlers reached on back-to-back walks with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Josh Adamczewski chopped a ball to first that was glove but that a high throw to the covering Davis Chastain gained the tying run for Wisconsin. Chastain struck out two with bases loaded to push the game to extras.

- Great Lakes scored two runs in the tenth. Samuel Munoz blooped a ball to the back end of the infield dirt behind third to tally the placed runner. Munoz was plated by an Eduardo Quintero single to centerfield. Wisconsin's Chandler Welch punched out the next two.

- Facing Joseilyn Gonzalez, the Timber Rattlers tied the game up in the tenth. Blyberg Diaz drove a 2-2 pitch into right field to make it 9-8. Diaz came around to score on a Juan Baez sac fly to knot the score 9-9. Baez entered as a pinch-runner in the ninth and was left at third base then. Gonzalez induced a groundout to second base with the bases loaded to force the game into the eleventh inning.

- Wisconsin's Welch struck out his sixth batter and got two flyballs to keep Great Lakes off the board in the top of the eleventh. The Timber Rattlers gained the game-winning run on a wild pitch. Daniel Dickinson walked and a Luis Castillo 6-3 fielder's choice put the ghost runner Eric Bitonti to third base. Gonzalez's eighth pitch to Braylon Payne sailed high and Bitonti sprinted home.

- Jose Meza led the Loons with three RBI. He pummeled a ball to left-center for a two-run home run in the first inning. Meza leads Great Lakes with nine homers. The 23-year-old made it 6-2 with an RBI single in the seventh.

- Loons starter Zach Root provided five innings and permitted one run. The left-hander now has a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings.

- Wisconsin had just three runs through the first seven innings. Josh Adamczewski delivered two of them. The Timber Rattlers had a three-run eighth inning with three walks to start the frame facing Alex Makarewich. A fielder's choice scored one and two straight singles tied the game.

Rounding Things Out

Quintero's on-base streak is at 33 games, extending the longest streak in Loons' history. Quintero is on a 10-game hitting streak.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Wisconsin will play a doubleheader tomorrow Wednesday, June 10th. The twin bill starts at 1:10 pm ET. The Loons hold a half-game lead in the Midwest League East standings, the first half ends on June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.