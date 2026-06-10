TinCaps Game Information: June 10 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-34) @ Dayton Dragons (32-26)

Wednesday, June 10 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 59 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-6, 30.2 IP, 10.27 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle McCoy (1-1, 11.1 IP, 3.97 ERA)

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260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap Brandon Valenzuela played hero for the Blue Jays on Tuesday with his walk-off RBI single against the Phillies. Valenzuela launched his 3rd home run in his last 4 starts two days before in a 6-4 win on Sunday. Valenzuela became the 236th player in Fort Wayne Minor League history to make his MLB debut on April 5 and was the first former TinCap to make his debut in 2026. He played in 153 games with the TinCaps spanning from 2021 to 2023, with his longest stint coming in 2022 when he logged time in 99 games with the franchise. The 25-year-old is slashing .252/.336/.463 with a .799 OPS in 45 games this year.

ROUND ll: The TinCaps make their lone trip this season to Day Air Ballpark to start a six-game series. The two clubs split their first series of the season, May 19-24 at Parkview Field. The set featured the TinCaps first walk-off home run in nearly two seasons. First baseman Jack Costello launched a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning in the 3-2 comeback win on May 22 of that first series. The round-tripper was Costello's fifth of the year and first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin. Dayton will return to Parkview Field for the final home series of the regular season, the week of August 25-30, making it the second consecutive season where the TinCaps have hosted the Dragons to conclude their home schedule.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans had both extra-base hits for the TinCaps on Tuesday. The 2024 9th-round pick doubled in the fifth and seventh frames as the lead-off batter. Evans has a hit in nine of his last 11 games and has nine multi-hit showings so far this season. Evans collected his second home run at the High-A level on Saturday at home against Lake County. Both home runs for Evans this season have come at Parkview Field after he did not leave the yard in 27 games with the club to end 2025.

THE OCHY WAY: TinCap left-hander Ryan Och retired all six batters he faced in order out of the bullpen on Tuesday. It was the third rehab appearance for Och since joining the club last week, with two of his outings being scoreless. The southpaw previously pitched in Fort Wayne in the 2022 and 2024 seasons after being drafted in the 7th round by the Padres in 2021 out of Southern Miss.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his ninth home run of the season on Saturday. Verdugo now has 23 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for seventh in career home runs, and is two shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for sixth. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 7 of Verdugo's 9 home runs in 2026 have come on the road. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in his last 21 games, the third stretch by a TinCap where that feat has been accomplished in 2026.

MAKING HISTORY: TinCaps outfielder Jake Cunningham tied a franchise record, hitting three home runs on Friday night. Cunningham is the 4th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit three long balls in a contest, being the first to do so since Robert Hassell III did so in 2021. Hassell's was the first by a TinCap since Jonathan Galvez hit three on July 22, 2010, vs. Peoria. The only Wizard to accomplish the feat was Jon Benick (July 3, 2002, vs. Quad Cities). Cunningham had as many home runs on Friday as he did in 76 games in High-A Aberdeen in 2025 and is now second in the Midwest League with 14. The 23-year-old began the scoring with a three-run home run in the first, then followed it up with a two-run blast in the third, and capped it off with a solo home run in the fifth. The total distance of the three home runs was 1,184 feet, 22.4% of a mile.

TUCK'S THE MAN: Fort Wayne flamethrower Tucker Musgrove has struck out 32 batters across 15 innings pitched out of the bullpen. The No. 9 Padres prospect has the highest K/9 rate (19.20) in all of Major or Minor League Baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The 2023 seventh-round pick has allowed two runs across his last 11 appearances. Musgrove has 25 strikeouts and walked 6 across this stretch, giving him a 4.17 K/BB ratio. His 1.54 ERA ranks 10th among Midwest League bullpen arms with as many innings tossed since the stretch started on April 29.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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