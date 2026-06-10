Game Two of Wednesday's Wisconsin/Great Lakes Doubleheader Rained Out

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Game two of Wednesday's doubleheader between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Great Lakes Loons at Neuroscience Group Field has been rained out. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening.

The Timber Rattlers won game one of the twinbill 5-0 on Wednesday. However, severe weather hit the area shortly after the first pitch of game two was scheduled to start. There was a delay before the rain hit the ballpark and the tarp was placed on the field. The decision was made to call off game two as rain continued to fall.

There will be two seven-inning games scheduled for Thursday night. The gates to the stadium will open at 4:30pm with game one starting at 5:10pm. There will be approximately thirty to forty minutes between games of the doubleheader.

Ethan Dorchies (1-4, 6.38) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers in game one with Tanner Perry (0-0, 9.00) set to start the nightcap.

Celebrate the release of the fifth movie in a beloved series at Toy Story Jersey Night on Thursday. Timber Rattlers players and coaches have special Toy Story-themed jerseys that will be up for bid in an online charity auction at this link for Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Rattlers. Custom co-branded Disney merchandise will also be for sale in the Snake Pit Team Store all night long.

Also on Thursday, Craft Brews & Brats Night with brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3 is happening on Thursday, too. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast of both games starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 4:50pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will have the television broadcast of both games starting at 5:00pm. Bally Sports Live will have both games on their app, too.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.