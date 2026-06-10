Timber Rattlers Shut out Loons 5-0 in Seven-Inning Contest, Game Two Postponed

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (31-24) tallied five in the sixth inning and shutout the Great Lakes Loons (33-24) 5-0 on a 75-degree partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium. Game two was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow Thursday, June 11th.

- Aidan Foeller extended a scoreless inning streak to five, with three innings today. The right-hander retired the first eight he faced, allowing only one baserunner. Foeller struck out four, two in the first inning.

- Wisconsin's Josh Knoth stranded three Loons in his 3.2 innings. Jose Meza and Eduardo Guerrero singled back-to-back to start the second inning. Knoth would gain a strikeout and induce a lineout and groundout. After a Chuck Davalan single in the third, the right-hander punched out the next two.

- In relief, Robby Porco provided two scoreless. Emil Morales caught a line drive to get a double play and finish the fifth.

- In the sixth, Samuel Munoz singled with two outs. He stole second base and Anson Aroz walked on four pitches. Wisconsin's Garrett Hodges, who capped the fourth and fifth, earned a strikeout to close the sixth.

- The Timber Rattlers totaled five runs and six hits in the bottom of the sixth. Josiah Ragsdale and Marco Dinges notched consecutive singles against Dilan Figueredo. Midwest League home run leader Andrew Fischer swatted the first pitch he saw over the left field fence to make it 3-0. Luis Castillo and Juan Baez both delivered RBI hits to extend the lead to 5-0.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero walked in the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 34 games, furthering the longest streak in Loons' history.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Wisconsin will play a doubleheader tomorrow Thursday, June 11th. The twin bill starts at 6:10 pm ET. The Loons hold a half-game lead in the Midwest League East standings, the first half ends on June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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