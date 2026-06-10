Captains' Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 8-4 Defeat to Whitecaps

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 2 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (33-25) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (21-38) by a final score of 8-4 on Wednesday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The defeat for Lake County snaps a season-high six-game winning streak. The Captains had not lost since falling to Fort Wayne on June 2.

The bottom of the Whitecaps order put West Michigan on the board in the second inning with consecutive RBI singles from 2B Juan Hernandez and RF Caleb Shpur, putting the visitors ahead 2-0.

Lake County cut the deficit in half in the home half of the fourth, striking for a run on an RBI single from LF Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect.

The Whitecaps got the run back a half-inning later after an RBI double from CF Jackson Strong, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Tigers prospect.

After both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, West Michigan blew the game open in the seventh with a three-run blast from LF Garrett Pennington, which made it a 6-1 contest.

Lake County rallied in the seventh and eighth innings, pulling themselves to within two runs. 2B Tommy Hawke drove in a run with a fielder's choice before a towering two-run shot by Schubart in the eighth made it 6-4. This was Schubart's team-leading 13th home run of the season.

The Whitecaps, however, delivered the knockout blow in the ninth when Strong blasted a two-run homer to restore their four-run advantage.

RHP Zack Lee (W, 2-2) earned the win for West Michigan, allowing just one hit and striking out a pair in two scoreless innings of relief.

LHP Michael Kennedy (L, 5-3) suffered the loss for the Captains, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out five and walking four in four innings of work.

Game 3 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Thursday night, June 11, at 7 p.m. Lake County will celebrate Dawg Night presented by Thirsty Dog, paying special tribute to Boxers. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- 2B/OF Tommy Hawke extended his on-base streak to 27 games with two singles and a walk on Wednesday. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest is batting .320 (32-for-100) with 29 runs, 34 walks, 16 stolen bases, and a .500 on-base percentage during this span.

- 1B/LF Nolan Schubart extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a two-run home run and an RBI single on Wednesday. The 2025 3rd-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .333 (26-for-78) with four doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and a 1.113 OPS during this span.

- RHP Kendeglys Virguez pitched 1.1 scoreless innings out of the Lake County bullpen on Wednesday. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native owns a 1.50 ERA in his last 14 relief appearances, throwing 28 strikeouts to just seven walks in 18 innings of work.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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