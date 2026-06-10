Chiefs Set to Host Chicago Snowballs Baseball Experience July 11-12

Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs are set to host a baseball entertainment experience never before seen at Dozer Park, as the Chicago Snowballs will play and perform in downtown Peoria on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12.

The Snowballs are a co-ed "sportstainment" experience that combines the thrill of live baseball with music, comedy, audience participation, and non-stop entertainment. Founded in 2025, the team has performed at various baseball venues around Chicagoland and the Midwest.

Inspired by the success of fan-first franchises that have proven audiences are hungry for something new, the Chicago Snowballs combine real baseball skill with choreographed entertainment, interactive fan challenges, and surprises that keep every inning unpredictable.

The team is coached by Ryan Curry, a two-year standout for the Bradley University baseball team from 2006-2007.

The July 11 show will begin at 6:00 pm, while the July 12 show will start at 1:00 pm. General admission tickets are only available on the Snowballs' website: chicagosnowballs.com/tickets.

The Chiefs are offering various suite packages for both games. A package of 10 suite tickets is available for $400. Fans can take in the entertainment from the Dozer Park party deck with an all-inclusive $59 ticket, which includes access to a classic buffet. For more details, call the Chiefs' box office at 309-680-4000.

To learn more about the Chicago Snowballs, fans can visit ChicagoSnowballs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.