Fort Wayne Loses Seventh Straight
Published on June 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their seventh-straight contest, and 12th of their last 14, in Wednesday night's 14-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).
Fort Wayne (24-35) struck first on an RBI single from designated hitter Justin DeCriscio in the third frame. DeCriscio has driven in eight runs with the TinCaps since joining the team nearly a month ago. Third baseman Zach Evans went 1-for-3 with an infield single in the seventh frame, giving him a hit in 10 of his last 12 games.
Dayton (33-26) plated seven runs in the fifth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. Catcher Alfredo Duno (No. 1 Reds prospect) provided the spark in the inning with a three-run homer, his 13th of the season. Duno went 4-for-5, his third career game with four hits or more, and finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Left-handed starter Kyle McCoy earned the win, striking out five across five innings. McCoy allowed one run on one walk and two hits and has allowed just that lone run across 10 innings pitched against Fort Wayne this season.
Designated hitter Peyton Stovall finished the evening with three doubles and a triple after hitting his fifth home run of the year on Tuesday. Stovall did not have a multi-double showing in his professional career before Wednesday.
Next Game: Wednesday, June 11 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP David Lorduy
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