River Bandits, Cubs Washed out Sunday

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Today's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs has been canceled due to rain and will not be rescheduled.

The River Bandits will open a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp Tuesday, June 9 at ABC Supply Stadium.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.