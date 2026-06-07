River Bandits, Cubs Washed out Sunday
Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Today's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs has been canceled due to rain and will not be rescheduled.
The River Bandits will open a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp Tuesday, June 9 at ABC Supply Stadium.
Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics
Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026
- Sunday Rainout in Cedar Rapids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits, Cubs Washed out Sunday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:15 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
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