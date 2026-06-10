Diaw's Two Home Runs Not Enough, Lugnuts Best Kernels 5-4

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Khadim Diaw belted a pair of home runs, and Jay Thomason launched a solo shot, but it was not enough Tuesday night in a 5-4 series-opening loss in Lansing.

The Kernels started the series off with a bang. In the top of the first inning, Brandon Winokur worked a two-out walk in front of Kahdim Diaw, who blasted a two-run home run to left to jump Cedar Rapids in front 2-0.

But that was the lone Kernels lead of the night. In the bottom of the second, Lansing leaped ahead. With two outs and a runner on second, three consecutive RBI hits, a double from Carlos Pacheco, single from Jared Sprague-Lott, and a two-run home run from Ali Camarillo plated four Lugnuts runs to push Lansing ahead 4-2.

The Lugnuts added one more in the third. Pedro Pinedo singled to open the inning. After he stole second and moved to third on an error, he scored on an RBI groundout to grow the Lansing advantage to 5-2.

That was the end of the Lansing scoring on the night. Cole Peschl, Nolan Santos and Nick Trabacchi combined to post five scoreless innings out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Cedar Rapids got back within one in the top of the sixth inning. With one away, Diaw smashed his second home run of the night, a solo shot to the same left centerfield spot to make it 5-3. Two batters later, Jay Thomason brought the Kernels within one on a solo shot to right to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Cedar Rapids, however, would not get closer than that. Much like the Kernels bullpen, Lansing relievers did not allow a run in a combined three innings to lock down the 5-4 win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 28-29 on the season as they begin the set in Lansing 0-1. The six-game series with the Lugnuts continues Wednesday at 6:05 with Michael Ross on the mound opposite Samuel Dutton.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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