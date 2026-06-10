Carter Graham Blasts 2 More Home Runs in Dragons 12-2 Rout

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Carter Graham belted two home runs to lead a five-homer, 13-hit attack as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 12-2 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series.

A crowd of 7,257 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With eight games to play in the first half race, the Dragons are two and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes in the East Division, pending the conclusion of the Great Lakes game at Wisconsin on Tuesday night. Lake County is in second place, one and one-half games ahead of the Dragons.

Game Recap: The Dragons scored three runs in the first inning, keyed by red-hot hitting first baseman Carter Graham. With one out in the inning, Alfredo Duno lined a single to center field and Kien Vu hustled out an infield single. Graham followed with a 420' home run to center field, his 10th homer of the year, to put the Dragons in front, 3-0.

View the first Carter Graham home run of the night here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2064497381182259653

Dayton's Jacob Friend led off the second inning with a home run to right field, his second with the Dragons and 11th on year including nine at Single-A Daytona. One batter later, Peyton Stovall blasted a home run to right, his fifth of the year, to put the Dragons in front, 5-0.

View the Jacob Friend home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2064502756170170767

View the Peyton Stovall home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2064506845729829110

The Dragons kept the pressure on in the third when Yerlin Confidan singled to left with two outs, stole second, and scored on John Michael Faile's single to center to make it 6-0.

Dayton's Alfredo Alcantara began the fourth inning with a home run to left field, his eighth homer of the year. After a walk to Stovall, Carlos Sanchez sliced a double to the left field corner to drive in a run. Sanchez scored later in the inning on an error, and after a walk to Vu, Graham connected on his second homer of the night to make it a five-run inning and increase the Dragons lead to 11-0.

View the Alfredo Alcantara home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2064509413466014059

View the second Carter Graham home run of the night here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2064512612583256352

Fort Wayne scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings before the Dragons closed out the scoring with a run in the eighth as Yerlin Confidan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the night with 13 hits. Graham was 2 for 4 with two homers and five runs batted in. It was the second multi-homer night in the last four games for Graham and the fourth time this season that Graham drove in at least five runs in a game. In his last 37 games since April 29, Graham has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs.

Stovall was 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored. Sanchez had two doubles and an RBI. Vu had two hits and scored two runs.

Up Next: The Dragons (32-26) continue their six-game set with Fort Wayne (24-34) with the second game of the series on Wednesday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Kyle McCoy (1-1, 3.97) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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